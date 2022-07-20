Huntsville City Schools mourns loss of longtime employee in Tuesday shooting

A minor vehicle accident Tuesday led to a verbal and physical fight that ended with the murder of a longtime Huntsville City Schools employee.
Superintendent Christie Finley confirmed Wednesday that it was district electrician Larry Rice Sr. who was killed. Rice worked as an electrician for the school system for many years, then continued to serve as a contract employee after his retirement.
Finley asked for the community's collaboration in supporting Rice's widow, who works as a counselor for Huntsville City Schools.
The school system planned to have additional counselors available to support teachers and staff members who may be struggling after Rice's death.
Police say Rice was shot near Milton Frank Stadium by Cameron Tyrese Doughty. Doughty, 22, was arrested on one count of murder.
