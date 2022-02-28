Huntsville City Schools ends mandatory wearing of masks

During a special-called Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting Monday morning, members voted unanimously to make masks optional for students, faculty and staff starting Tuesday.
"We want to continue with safety as a priority in all of our schools, so that we can focus on teaching and learning," said Superintendent Christie Finley.
Finley said the decision was based on the declining number of Covid-19 infections within the district and the number of students receiving a vaccine.
As of last week, the district reported 29 Covid-19 cases. Back on Feb. 9, the district had 65 cases.
Presently, the Covid-19 positivity rate throughout the district is 0.006%.
"We also want to provide that sense of normalcy for our students, while being mindful that also we have to mitigate any risks, whether it be health or any other safety measures," said Finley.
Huntsville City Schools board member Carlos Mathews said if Covid-19 cases start to climb, the district will look at each individual school to make decisions on masks.
Huntsville City Schools' decision to go mask optional is followed by Madison City Schools. The school system dropped its mask mandate last week.