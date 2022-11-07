Huntsville City Schools Desegregation Advisory Committee holds first meeting of the school year

Huntsville City Schools "Desegregation Advisory Committee" held its first public meeting of the school year on Monday.
The Desegregation Advisory Committee is made up of students and parents with children enrolled in Huntsville City Schools.
They spoke about what they've accomplished, what they're working on, and what's to come.
The meeting was held in the auditorium of Lee High School.
DAC Committee Chair Christopher Gregory says the volunteer group is focused this school year on:
- The district's activity on addressing the achievement gap.
- Fostering collaborative relationships in the community.
- Hearing more from students and teachers.
- Communicating trends based on data.
The DAC also continues its responsibility of monitoring the district's implementation of the consent order.
It's to ensure every student gets equal educational opportunities within the district.
"We're not here to fix all the problems," DAC Committee Chair Christopher Gregory said. "We're here to gauge the community's temperature as it pertains to the district's implementation of the consent order and as we put in our slide here to be an early warning system for changes that are happening."
In 2015 Huntsville City Schools entered into an agreement with the Department of Justice that maps out what the district must do to promote desegregation and racial inequalities in areas including transportation, discipline and staff diversity.
Huntsville City Schools Board of Education will hold a public meeting at Huntsville High School to hear from the community about the consent order.
It's scheduled for Tuesday, November 29th.
You can watch Monday's Desegregation Advisory Committee's in it's entirety here.