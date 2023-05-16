Huntsville City Schools and Auburn University renewed a partnership agreement to boost education

Huntsville City Schools and Auburn University renewed a partnership agreement today to help boost education for students.
Huntsville school leaders signed a memorandum of understanding with Auburn University and their aviation and missile center.
It will be a boost for students interested in advanced manufacturing – giving them a jump start before college.
"For that opportunity for our students to be doing that in high school is just one of those really kind of forward thinking things, as they make their decision for their career," said Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley.
Through this partnership, students will have Auburn University professor resources to guide them in the right direction.