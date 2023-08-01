Huntsville City Schools, Alabama A&M University announce historic partnership

High school students in Huntsville City Schools have a new opportunity to gain college credits through dual enrollment.
A memorandum of understanding was signed Monday morning that opens the doors of opportunity for high school students.
The agreement was signed by Alabama A&M University President Dr. Daniel Wims and Dr. Clarence Sutton, superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.
Huntsville City School students earn college credits along with participation in activities on the Alabama A&M campus.
This is the first agreement of its kind for the two institutions, one that both systems believe will produce successful graduates.
"We're very excited for the agreement between Huntsville City Schools and Alabama A&M University because it gives our students another opportunity,” said Sutton. “Right now, we have agreements with all of the universities and colleges in the Madison County area. So now our students can choose where they would like to attend."
"We're preparing students to engage in critical thinking and enhanced writing ability, and to me that is the biggest benefit of such an agreement," said Alabama A&M University Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. John D. Jones.
The new program begins this week as students return to the classrooms in Huntsville on Wednesday.
High school students interested in participating in the program should see their high school guidance counselors.