Huntsville City Schools agrees to pay $250,000 in Mountain Gap student bullying case

Huntsville City Schools will pay a quarter of a million dollars to the family of a Mountain Gap Elementary School student who experienced months of brutal bullying, federal court records show.
The student, identified only as John Doe in court documents, has Asperger’s Syndrome and Charcot-Marie-Tooth Syndrome, affecting his motor and sensory abilities as well as his social interactions.
At school, his family alleged in their complaint, three classmates took to punching him on multiple occasions, including in the genitals.
Doe’s mother and grandfather said school officials were contacted multiple times but did little to stop the bullying, which grew worse. In January 2017, Doe was told he had been injured so badly, he would have to have his right testicle removed.
He would also have to undergo treatment for the injuries for the rest of his life.
In her lawsuit, Doe’s mother accused the school system and five employees of negligence, recklessness and wanton employment practices.
On Thursday, a judge approved a settlement in which Huntsville City Schools agrees to pay $250,000 to settle the claims. Of that money, about $125,000 will go to Doe’s attorneys and medical costs.
Of the remaining portion, the settlement order says $10,000 will go into an account for Doe and about $114,403 will go into a conservatorship estate for Doe.