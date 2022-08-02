Huntsville City School students head back to class

Tuesday was the first day of school for more than 23,000 Huntsville City School students.
School leaders spent the summer preparing for today in many ways, from boosting school safety to filling open teacher positions.
Superintendent Christie Finley said one of her biggest goals this school year is to keep students on track when it comes to reading abilities. This comes after reports show 1 out of every 4 third-grade students is not reading at grade level.
"Our fourth-grade teachers are taking the data, looking at where gaps are and filling them in," Finley said. "There is work to do. Nobody will be happy until 100% of our students are reading at grade level and above. That's the goal for the district and my goal."
Despite a nationwide teaching shortage, Finley said, the district is doing OK. She reports the district to be 99% staffed.
Finley is seeking substitutes for the district. She said pay for a substitute has nearly doubled to $140 per day, one of the best in the state.
Lastly, Finley spoke to school security for the upcoming school year. Student safety is no doubt on the minds of a lot of parents. Finley said the district spent the summer training teachers and reviewing protocols.
"HCS will continue its partnership with the Huntsville Police Department to provide school resource officers at school campuses," the district said in a statement. "In addition to the collaboration the district receives from local law enforcement, HCS also invests in an internal security department to support a safe and positive climate at school campuses. While the district does not wish to disclose specifics about daily operations related to campus security, these entities play a vital role in maintaining a safe, secure, and orderly environment for students, teachers, and staff."