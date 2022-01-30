Huntsville City School parent is optimistic for the return of in-person learning

Starting Monday, students in Huntsville City, Madison County and Scottsboro City Schools will be back in the classroom.
The three districts are returning to in-person learning after the decrease in positive coronavirus cases.
WAAY 31 caught up with a parent who told us how the week of virtual learning went for her daughter.
Gearing up for a busy week of doctors appointments, Brandie Hyland-Stone was rather stressed.
Her stress was heightened when Huntsville City Schools announced they were going virtual and she had to then prepare for her daughter to be working form home.
“I’m lowkey panicking and freaking out," she told WAAY 31 the week prior.
However, Hyland-Stone said she was pleasantly surprised with how the week turned out.
“It was definitely a relief to be less chaotic," she said.
Hyland-Stone said the main struggle was finding the balance with her first graders inconsistent class times, and her doctors appointments.
"The schooling was very sporadic, they’d only be in school for like 20 minutes at a time, and then they’d have an hour break and then 20 minutes and then an hour break," said Hyland-Stone.
She said her 7-year-old enjoys being in school with her friends, so they're both looking forward to in-person learning.
“I am so excited and so relieved to have her back in school," said Hyland-Stone. "She’s going to be able to be with all her friends, she’s going to be, hopefully, learning more than what she was learning here at home and be doing more than what she’s doing at home.”
While Hyland-Stone is optimistic for Huntsville City Schools to be back in-person, she said that's not the case for everyone.
“Everybody’s been like, ‘Oh, they’re only going to be in school for a week before it gets shut down again,’ and I’m like, ‘Would you just be quiet? I need you to shush, just shush,'" she said.
However, Hyland-Stone said it's all about the small victories, and a week of in-person learning is just that.