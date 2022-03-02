Huntsville City, Madison City, Madison County schools drop mandatory mask-wearing on school buses

The Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County school systems are dropping requirement that students wear masks on school buses.
The changes go into effect Thursday.
Students who want to continue wearing masks may do so, the system said.
This follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday said it no longer recommends universal masking in schools or on school buses when Covid-19 cases in the area have dropped.
The Transportation Security Administration has not yet updated its own directives. The TSA order requiring mask-wearing on school buses currently is set to expire March 18.