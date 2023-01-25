Huntsville City Football Club sets 2023 preseason schedule

Huntsville City Football Club on Wednesday announced plans for its inaugural preseason schedule. Here’s their news release with details and links to get tickets:
Huntsville City FC will kick off its inaugural preseason in 2023 on Feb. 11 on the road against the Birmingham Legion. Tickets for that match can be purchased here. Nashville SC’s MLS NEXT Pro team will participate in eight preseason matches through March 22, with three being played in Huntsville and one in Nashville, Tenn.
Huntsville City FC will participate in three total closed-door matches against the Philadelphia Union II, Chattanooga Red Wolves and the First Team at Nashville SC which will be played in Nashville. The club’s open preseason friendlies feature competition against the Savannah Clovers, FC Cincinnati 2, Chattanooga FC and the University of Alabama Huntsville.
All preseason friendlies are in preparation for Huntsville City FC’s inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro. The club will be announcing more details regarding the regular season schedule in the coming weeks.
Come witness history as Huntsville City FC debut in their inaugural preseason home matches on March 4 and March 14, prior to the start of the regular season this spring. Tickets for the home matches against the Savannah Clovers and FC Cincinnati 2 are $8 and are now available here. Additionally, tickets for the match against Birmingham Legion can be found at https://www.ticketmaster.com/birmingham-legion-fc-tickets/artist/2593504.
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023 regular season are now available at https://am.ticketmaster.com/huntsvillenextpro/buy.
Preseason schedule
Feb. 11: Birmingham Legion in Birmingham. 4 p.m. Tickets here
Feb. 14: Philadelphia Union II (closed-door match)
Feb. 22: Nashville SC (closed-door match)
Feb. 25: Chattanooga Red Wolves (closed-door match)
March 4: Savannah Clovers at John Hunt State Championship Soccer Stadium in Huntsville. 3:30 p.m. Tickets here
March 14: FC Cincinnati 2 at John Hunt State Championship Soccer Stadium in Huntsville. Tickets here
March 18: Chattanooga FC in Chattanooga
March 22: UAH at Charger Park in Huntsville. 6 p.m.