Huntsville City Football Club seals first road win, beats Toronto FC II 2-1

Huntsville City Football Club earned its first road victory in a 2-1 win at Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium. The match marked the first of two matches this week for Huntsville.
In a very defensive first half, Huntsville was able to get on the board first. A turnover led Jony Bolaños’ cross to find Amiche, who finished the chance. The goal was Amiche’s third in the last two games, and his team-leading fifth of the season.
Huntsville doubled its lead in the second half. Substitute Perrin Barnes found Josh Drack in the box, who finished off the chance. It was Drack’s first goal of the season and Barnes’ first assist.
Toronto got one back on its last kick of the game, but Huntsville was able to pick up the three points with its second straight win.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and Josh Drack spoke about the team’s performance, its defensive effort, the maturity of the team, and the short turnaround ahead of this weekend’s match.
Huntsville City FC will return to action this weekend to take on Inter Miami CF II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 18at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium