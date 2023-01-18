Huntsville City Football Club names team’s first head coach

Jack Collison will be the Huntsville City Football Club’s first head coach, the team announced Wednesday.
He is a former player of West Ham United in the English Premier League. Collison joins Huntsville City FC after two seasons at the helm of Atlanta United FC 2.
The team debuts its inaugural season in the spring of 2023. Season Ticket Memberships are available at https://am.ticketmaster.com/huntsvillenextpro/buy.
Here’s more from the team’s news release on Collison.
“Huntsville City FC is a unique opportunity that sits astride a number of key objectives,” said Ian Ayre, Nashville SC CEO and Huntsville City FC president.
“In its purest form, this is Huntsville’s own team, with its own identity, culture and team on the field; a team that soccer fans in Huntsville can connect with.
“MLS NEXT Pro is of course a key asset for Nashville SC and other MLS teams to develop talent for its Major League Soccer objectives. Jack is the ideal fit for this team with his broad mix of playing experience at a high level and the management of youth soccer programs in the UK and the US which give him a broad mix of experience. We believe with the guidance and support of our coaching staff at NSC, Jack and his team have the ideal platform to create something very special at HCFC."
Mike Jacobs, general manager of Nashville SC and Huntsville City FC, agreed.
“When we looked at a profile of what we thought the leader of Huntsville City FC looked like, very quickly it became evident that Jack was the ideal candidate,” said Jacobs. “His ability to help develop future first team players for Nashville SC will be a critical asset in our pro player pathway. We are very excited about Jack’s addition, and know that he will play a key role in both growing players for NSC while also managing a very competitive team on the field in Huntsville.”
As for Collison, he already has a vision for the team.
“I am very excited at the prospect of bringing soccer to Rocket City and building a team that really represents the community,” he said.
“I will look to build an exciting, fast paced brand of soccer that can bring success on the pitch in Huntsville, whilst helping to develop some of the future stars for Nashville SC. My staff and I are currently hard at work to achieve these goals and can’t wait to see everyone packed inside the Joe Davis stadium supporting a team we can ALL be proud of.”
The former English Premier League midfielder began his coaching career in 2015 with Peterborough’s Academy. In 2017, he returned to his playing club, West Ham United, where he coached the U-14, U-16 and U-18 squads through 2019.
Collison has managed more than 130 matches in his young career from the U-18 level to the USL Championship. While managing the Atlanta United Academy, Collison led the group to a 12W-0D-5L record with a plus 34 goal differential from 2019-21.
As a player, Collison was a mainstay in English football, where he made 121 appearances for West Ham United in the Premier League and Championship. The midfielder also played for Bournemouth in 2013, Wigan in 2014 and joined Peterborough United in 2015, ultimately retiring in 2016.
Internationally Collison earned 17 caps for the Wales’ Senior National Team. Joining Collison’s staff will be Assistant Coach Omar Jarun, Goalkeeper Coach John Berner and Nick Law, who will serve in the capacity of a player-coach this season.
Jarun joins Huntsville City FC after serving as the head coach for the Atlanta United Academy and interim assistant coach of Atlanta United 2.
Jarun started his collegiate career in Tennessee at the University of Memphis. He then went to enjoy a senior career that spanned more than a decade and included 15 caps for the Palestinian National Team.
Berner, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, joins the staff after a goalkeeping career that started as the 35th overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by the Colorado Rapids. Berner made a total of 60 appearances in his senior career, 39 of those with Charlotte Independence.
Law joins the staff in a hybrid position as a player-coach. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder grew up overseas in the Sheffield United Academy, where he would go on to debut in the Premier League on Nov. 4, 2006. Law’s biggest leap while playing overseas came from 2013-16 as a member of Rangers FC in the Scottish Premiership, where he scored 20 goals in 86 appearances. Law came to the U.S. in 2021 and has appeared in 60 matches in the USL Championship since.
Also joining the technical staff ahead of the 2023 season will be Matt Batista as the club’s analyst, Luis Rodas as the athletic trainer, Chris Romano as the performance coach, Caylor Feltman as the team administrator and Sam Gibson as equipment manager.