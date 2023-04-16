Huntsville City Football Club Falls To New York Red Bulls II

Montclair, NJ (April 16, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club fell 1-0 to New York Red Bulls II on Sunday night in Montclair, New Jersey. Huntsville City FC controlled the tempo of the match, out-possessing New York 56.3-43.7, but was unable to find the equalizer.
New York Red Bulls II opened the scoreboard in stoppage time of the first half after forcing a turnover in the Huntsville City FC end. New York attacked in an odd man rush and slipped a ball through in the final third to Ricardo Gorday who delivered his shot past HCFC goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.
Huntsville created multiple chances throughout the evening including a sensational combination play from Kemy Amiche to Ollie Wright. Amiche dribbled inside the 18-yard box and crossed a pass to Wright who delivered a one-timer off the volley, but a brilliant save by New York goalkeeper AJ Marcucci kept HCFC off the board.
Huntsville City FC displayed its distribution on the night attempting 118 more passes than New York while maintaining a higher passing accuracy than New York by seven percent.
After the match Head Coach Jack Collison addressed the team’s performance on the night and spoke about the importance of turning the page and focusing on the road match next week against Inter Miami II.
Ahmed Longmire who wore the Captain’s armband for the second consecutive week for Huntsville City FC spoke about the team’s gameplan heading into tonight’s match and the mindset the team needs to have as the club heads into the final stretch of the road trip before opening Joe Davis Stadium on May 19.
Huntsville City FC will return to action at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 23 in a road contest against Inter Miami II. Fans will be to catch the action at the official watch party at Straight to Ale or on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (0W-2L-2D, 2SOW, 4 pts.) vs. Red Bulls II (1W-1L-2D, 1SOW, 6 pts.)
MSU Soccer Park | Montclair, New Jersey
Final Score
RBNYII: 1
HCFC: 0
Scoring Summary
RBNYII: Ricardo Gorday (A: Oladayo Thomas) 45+1’
Discipline
RBNYII: Hassan Ndam (caution) 14’
RBNYII: Yostin Salinas (caution) 45+4’
HCFC: Isaiah Johnston (caution) 70’
HCFC: Chris N'Sa (caution) 73’
HCFC: Adem Sipic (caution) 81’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Elliot Panicco; Cyrus Rad, Ahmed Longmire (C), Chris N'Sa (Lucas Wolthers 84’); Joey Skinner (Josh Drack 69’), Joey DeZart (Isaiah Johnston 62’), Ollie Wright, Danny Griffin, Jonathan Bolanos; Tyler Freeman (Nebiyou Perry 69’), Kemy Amiche (Adem Sipic 62’)
Substitutes: Shaun Joash, Sean Suber, Perrin Barnes, Josh Drack, John Berner
RBNYII Starters: AJ Marcucci; O'Vonte Mullings, Hassan Ndam, Yostin Salinas (Jayden Reid 64’), Omar Valencia (Dylan Sullivan 84’); Peter Stroud, Erick Ruiz, Ricardo Gorday (Curtis Ofori 59’), Wikelman Carmona (Amos Shapiro-Thompson 46’); Oladayo Thomas, Frank Ssebufu (Ibrahim Kasule 64’)
Substitutes: Arian Recinos, Will Meyer, Bento Estrela, Juan Gutierrez