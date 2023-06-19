Huntsville City Football Club extends winning streak to three with 2-0 Win over Inter Miami II

Huntsville City Football Club picked up its third-straight win in a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The win marked the first clean sheet of the season.
Despite a first half that had minimal chances, Huntsville was able to find a breakthrough in stoppage time, as a deflected ball off a corner kick found the foot of Shaun Joash, who finished off the chance and gave the home side the lead at the break.
Huntsville doubled its lead in the second half. Two substitutes linked up, as Isaiah Johnston’s long ball found Jony Bolaños, who sent the ball past the keeper into the back of the net. Bolaños’ fourth goal sealed the night.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and goalkeeper Elliot Panicco spoke to the media. Coach Collison spoke about the team’s performance, picking up nine points in eight days, the team’s shutout, and keeping the momentum going.
Panicco also discussed how he uses his experience to help other players’ development and the ceiling for Huntsville City FC this season.