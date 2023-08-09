Huntsville City Football Club Extends Unbeaten Streak to Four with 1-1 Draw Against Columbus Crew 2

Huntsville City Football Club extended its unbeaten streak to four with a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew 2 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, remaining in playoffs contention in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
The first Homegrown signing by Nashville SC broke through the Columbus Crew defensive line to receive a ball from Kemy Amiche, and put it past the keeper to open the scoreboard in the seventh minute. Watch it here.
Just three minutes into the second half, Columbus found the equalizer through Taha Habroune following a pass from Mataeo Bunbury. The Crew was awarded a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, but Noah Fuson sent it off frame.
The remainder of the match brought opportunities for both sides, but neither team was able to capitalize on them despite Huntsville playing down a man from the 84th minute. John Berner came up strong for the local team to preserve the deadlock and send the match into shootouts.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and Sipić spoke about the match, the team’s current performance, the upcoming match against Crown Legacy and the rapport between players and with the younger group.
Huntsville City FC will once again face a quick turnaround as they travel to Crown Legacy FC at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, NC.