Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MONDAY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Huntsville City Football Club earns victory in MLS NEXT Pro debut

Huntsville City Football Club

Matthews, NC. (March 26, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club secured two points and a victory in its MLS NEXT Pro debut against Crown Legacy FC on Sunday afternoon with a brace from striker Azaad Liadi. Regulation time concluded in a 2-2 tie, which sent the teams into a shootout that Huntsville City FC won 4-3.

MLS NEXT Pro rules state that if a match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the contest will transition to penalties to decide who earns the extra point, while the team suffering defeat gains one point in the standings. With that Huntsville City FC has now 2 points while Crown Legacy only recorded 1.

Liadi scored the first goal in Huntsville City FC history just eight minutes into the match after navigating through two defenders and delivering a powerful shot with his right foot above the keeper’s head. 

Crown Legacy tied the match 20 minutes later by converting a penalty kick following a handball in the penalty area.

Liadi scored his second goal in the 72nd minute after Jonathan Bolaños played a ball through the attacking zone. Liadi timed his run perfectly and in a one-on-one with the keeper, the striker danced around him to finish his brace. 

Crown Legacy tied the contest in stoppage time to send the match into penalties. Adem Sipic scored in the top frame of the sixth round, while goalkeeper Ben Martino made a kick save to secure the extra point for Huntsville.

After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke to the media about the excitement of winning the first match in club history, the play of his team and how important the support from the city of Huntsville has been. Azaad Liadi gave a breakdown on his goals, the impact his teammates had while sharing his perspective on the match. 

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (0W-0L-1D-1SOW, 2 pts.) vs. Crown Legacy FC (0W-0L-1D-0SOW, 1 pt.)

March 26, 2023 – Sportsplex at Matthews | Matthews, North Carolina

Final Score

CLFC: 1

HCFC: 1

Huntsville City FC secures victory via penalties (4-3)

Scoring Summary

HCFC: Azaad Liadi (Kemy Amiche) 8’

CLFC: Brandon Cambridge (penalty) 29’

HCFC: Azaad Liadi (Jonathan Bolaños) 72’

CLFC: Nicholas Scardina (unassisted) 90+3

Discipline

HCFC: Jonathan Bolanos (caution) 2’

CLFC: Chris Hegardt (caution) 10’

HCFC: Sean Suber (caution) 14’

CLFC: Ben Bender (caution) 21’

CLFC: Andrew Privett (caution) 46’

CLFC: Brandon Cambridge (caution) 47’

HCFC: Adem Sipic (caution) 88’

HCFC: Isaiah Johnston (caution) 90+2’

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Ben Martino; Josh Drack, Sean Suber, Ahmed Longmire, Chrisnovix N’sa; Danny Griffin (Cyrus Rad 88’), Joey DeZart, Kemy Amihce (Oliver Wright 58’), Jonathan Bolaños (Joey Skinner, 74’); Nick Law (Isaiah Johnston 74’), Azaad Liadi (Adem Sipic 74’)

Substitutes: Shaun Joash, Perrin Barnes, Alejandro Carrillo, John Berner

CLFC Starters: Russell Shealy; Hamady Diop (Adam Armour 75’), Jan Sobocinski, Jack Neeley, Nicholas Scardina; Andrew Privett (Phillip Mayaka 65’), Chris Hegardt (Brian Carmona Romero 80’), Benjamin Bender (David Poreba, 65’); Brandon Cambridge, Patrick Agyemang, Nimfasha Berchimas (Thiago Rodrigues da Costa 65’)

Substitutes: Nate Silveira, Ervin, Cruz-Garcia, Gurman Sangha, João Guilherme, Santana de Oliveira

