Huntsville City Football Club and Nick Law mutually agree to part ways  

Huntsville City Football Club announced today it has mutually agreed to part ways with player/coach Nick Law, who joins Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship as the Head Coach of his former team.

Director of Soccer Operations Liam Doyle said: "Nicky has been fantastic in the first seven months of our club's history as a player, coach and leader. We are happy to support him in advancing his career and wish him well as he embarks on a new challenge."

In a coach/player role, Law served as the first captain in Huntsville City FC’s history, recording three assists in eleven matches and nearly 750 minutes played.

The 35-year-old came up through the Sheffield United Academy, where he made his English Premier League debut in 2006. Before moving to the States, Law played for Rangers FC in the Scottish Premier League, scoring 20 goals in 86 appearances. The striker then appeared in 60 matches in the United States, including 12 matches with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2022.

Up next, Huntsville City FC travels to New York City FC II for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday, July 30. Fans can watch the match together at the official watch party at Straight to Ale or on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

