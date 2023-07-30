Huntsville City FC Wins Second-Straight Road Game 1-0 at NYCFC II

Jamaica, NY (July 30, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club sealed a 1-0 road win against New York City FC II, for the club’s second straight road win, and first shutout on the road.
Huntsville Coty FC got on the board less than four minutes into the match, when an intercepted ball was passed to Jony Bolaños, whose one-touch pass found Azaad Liadi. The attacker went around the keeper and fired the ball into the bottom left corner for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.
Huntsville played most of the second half up a man after New York’s Nicholas Benalcazar was sent off for a second yellow card in the 55th minute. Despite several chances from both sides, Huntsville was able to hold on for the win.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and defender Sean Suber spoke about the match, the team’s first road clean sheet, the defensive prowess, and the turnaround
from the first matchup against New York earlier this season.
Huntsville City FC will return to action next week at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 6 against FC Cincinnati 2 at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Notes:
Huntsville City
has scored in 15 of 19 matches this season
kept its first clean sheet on the road this season
Jony Bolaños recorded his fifth assist of the season, tied for the team lead with Ollie Wright
Isaiah Johnston served as team captain for the seventh time this season
Azaad Liadi scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season
Ben Martino registered his first shutout of the season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (7W-8L-4D, 3SOW, 28 pts.) vs. New York City FC II (8W-9L-2D, 0SOW, 26 pts.)
Belson Stadium | Jamaica, NY