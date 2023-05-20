Huntsville City FC wins inaugural home match

In its first ever match at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, Huntsville City Football Club picked up its first win, a 2-1 that snapped Eastern Conference leaders Crown Legacy FC’s unbeaten run. Jony Bolaños made club history by scoring the first goal for HCFC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Azaad Liadi’s team-leading third goal of the season marked the winner. A sellout crowd of 5,605 fans attended the historic match.
Before the match, Huntsville City FC welcomed fans to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, where thousands of them got the opportunity to visit the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden, hear the national anthem from Huntsville artist Dawn Osborne, and watch the Wicks Family do the honorary coin flip.
When the match got underway, Crown Legacy got on the board in the opening minutes courtesy of Jacob Williams. In the last five minutes of the first half, Huntsville City FC found a breakthrough after a series of passes got Randall Leal, making his HCFC debut from Nashville SC, to serve it up for Jony Bolaños, who finished it off to equalize.
Huntsville grabbed the lead in the 70th minute on the counterattack, as Ollie Wright found a long ball to Liadi, who put it past the Crown Legacy keeper. HCFC was able to hold off the Eastern Conference leaders to secure its first win of their inaugural campaign
After the match Head Coach Jack Collison, Liadi and Bolaños spoke to the media. Coach Collison discussed the energy the crowd brought, finishing off chances, and seeing the match out to the end.
Huntsville City FC will return to action next week at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium against New York Red Bulls II on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. CT.