Huntsville City FC Seals 4-2 Road Win over Atlanta United 2

Marietta, GA (July 23, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club sealed a conclusive 4-2 road win at Atlanta United 2 at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Grounds.
Atlanta got on the board first through a Luke Brennan header in the 7th minute, but Huntsville equalized in the 23rd minute when Joey Skinner’s cross was put into the back of the net by Jony Bolaños, for his fifth goal of the season. Despite the efforts, Atlanta took the lead just before halftime in the 42nd minute off a free kick from Nick Firmino.
Huntsville turned things around in the 73rd minute when Joey Skinner intercepted a ball and ran through the defense before finding Azaad Liadi, who beat the keeper for his team-leading seventh goal of the season. In the 80th minute, Liadi found Nebiyou Perry just inside the box, who fired the ball past the keeper to give Huntsville the lead. HCFC would seal the win when Kemy Amiche fired a shot from just outside the box in the 87th minute.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and defender Joey Skinner spoke about the win, the second half comeback, the team’s resilience following a change in venue, and the need to build momentum going into another road game next week.