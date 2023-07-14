Huntsville City FC ready to host Toronto FC II

Huntsville City Football Club will play the final match of a three-game homestand when it hosts Toronto FC II on Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. CT at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Huntsville City FC comes into the match on a four match home unbeaten streak. The match will also serve to celebrate Space Night.
Fans will get a chance to do several activities that make them feel out of this world, including access to inflatables, a human gyroscope, a chance to see many NASA artifacts, a roaming rover, and more. The first 50 NASA employees to arrive at happy hour at the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden starting at 4 p.m. CT will get a chance to take a photo on the pitch with their family.
Additionally, HCFC will honor community members and organizations making a difference in our city at every home match. This Sunday, Section 256, a special section in the stadium dedicated to celebrating our community, will host guests from the Huntsville chapter of the National Space Club, an advocacy group for U.S. space leadership. Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer will serve as this week’s Hero of the Match. Veteran Specialist Eric Slagle of the U.S. Army will be honored with the Landers McLarty Chevrolet Military Salute.
Huntsville City FC is currently riding a four-match unbeaten streak at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, during which it has outscored its opponents 12-4. Huntsville was named MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchday 16 following its dominant 6-2 win over Orlando City B on July 9. The award is the second MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Matchday nomination for Huntsville, whose historic home-opening win over Crown Legacy on May 19 meant the first selection.
Sunday’s match against Toronto will be the last chance for fans to see goalkeeper Ben Martino and forward Adem Sipić ahead of MLS All-Star Week. Martino has been selected to participate in Goalie Wars Exhibition at the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Meanwhile, Sipić will participate in Allstate’s Second Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 19 at 9:30 a.m. CT.