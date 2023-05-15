Huntsville City FC introduces the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

Huntsville City Football Club in partnership with the Wicks Family and the City of Huntsville introduced today the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, the new home of Huntsville City FC.
The Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will open its gates this coming Friday, May 19 when Huntsville City FC hosts Crown Legacy FC at 7 p.m. CT. With limited single ticket inventory available, becoming a Season Ticket Member is the best way to secure the greatest seat for the home opener and every home match in 2023.
“It comes with absolute pride and joy to add our family’s name to the newest entertainment destination in North Alabama,” said Mike and Christine Wicks in a combined statement. “For decades, our family has contributed heavily to the revitalization and growth of our city, and today we are able to show our immense desire to also deliver a new era of sports in the Rocket City, and a new outlet for soccer and sports fans across the region.”
Adding their family name to Joe Davis Stadium is a natural extension to the Wicks Family’s meaningful investment in the City of Huntsville and North Alabama. Proud natives and lifelong residents of Huntsville, Ala., Mike and Christine Wicks have contributed heavily to the wealth, infrastructure, culture and sports of the city and North Alabama over the years.
Giving back to the community is a hallmark of both Mike and Christine’s personal and professional cultures. Through Keller Williams’ KW Cares and i3 Cares, the charitable arms of their companies, and their Wicks Family Foundation, they both have served many communities and charitable causes throughout the region. “This is a momentous project for the City of Huntsville, and I could not imagine a more fitting name for the stadium than the Wicks Family,” said Ian Ayre, CEO of Nashville Soccer Club and President of Huntsville City FC.
“Mike & Christine and their family name represent much that is good about Huntsville, and we are proud to have them as our partner as we set off on the start of professional soccer being played in the city in this beautiful stadium."
Come Friday, the Wicks Family will be the club’s guests of honor as Huntsville City FC hosts Crown Legacy FC in the grand reopening of the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Joined by the Club’s Principal Owner John Ingram and MLS NEXT Pro President Charles Altchek, the Wicks Family will participate in the ceremonial coin toss taking place at midfield prior to kickoff.