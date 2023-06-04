Huntsville City FC Falls 4-3 to New York City FC II

Huntsville, Ala. (June 4, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club fell 4-3 to New York City FC II at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Huntsville raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, but the visitors scored four straight and got the win. Huntsville finished the night with ten men following its first red card of the season.
Huntsville City FC came out firing offensively. Less than 15 minutes into the match, strong build-up led captain Isaiah Johnston to find forward Azaad Liadi, who finished off the chance for his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Just two minutes later, an Ollie Wright ball bounced off an NYCFC player to the feet of Nebiyou Perry, who finished off the chance with his first goal of the season.
Just after the half hour mark, Huntsville added a third goal from the spot. Forward Shaun Joash, who came in for the injured Liadi, was taken down in the box to give Huntsville a penalty. Joash would put the chance away. The three goals in the first half marks the first time Huntsville has scored that many times in one half.
NYCFC, who found one back in the first half, would equalize in the second half with two goals scored within one minute of each other. The visitors would grab the lead in the 71st minute, completing the turnaround. One minute later, Huntsville’s Ollie Wright was then sent off for a serious foul.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke to the media about the team’s fast start, what changed in the second half, his thoughts on the officiating, and how the team can’t dwell on the result.
Huntsville City FC will return to action next week at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium against St. Louis City 2 on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match can be purchased here.
Notes:
Huntsville City
played the third match of a four-match homestand at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium
has scored in eight of its first ten matches
scored a team-record three goals in the first half
Shaun Joash scored his first penalty and second goal of the season
Isaiah Johnston served as team captain for the third-straight match
Azaad Liadi
scored his fourth goal of the season
leads the team in goals this season
left the game in the 22nd minute due to injury
Nebiyou Perry scored his first goal of the season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (1W-6L-3D, 3SOW, 9 pts.) vs. New York City FC II (6W-3L-1D, 0SOW, 19 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 3
NYCFC II: 4
Scoring Summary
HCFC: Azaad Liadi (A: Isaiah Johnston) 14’
HCFC: Nebiyou Perry 16’
HCFC: Shaun Joash (pen) 35’
NYCFC: Ronald Arevalo (A: Klevis Haxhari) 38’
NYCFC: Jonathan Jimenez Vargas (A: Samuel Owusu) 50’
NYCFC: Matthew Myers (A: Jack Beer) 51’
NYCFC: Matthew Myers (A: Jonathan Jimenez Vargas) 71’
Discipline
HCFC: Shaun Joash (caution) 25’
NYCFC: Francesco DiPonzio (caution) 32’
HCFC: Chris N’sa (caution) 39’
HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 40’
HCFC: Joey Skinner (caution) 42’
HCFC: Coach Jack Collison (caution) 43’
NYCFC: Rio Hope-Gund (caution) 69’
HCFC: Ollie Wright (ejection) 72’
HCFC: Isaiah Johnston (caution) 77’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Joey Skinner (Adem Sipić 83’), Sean Suber, Ahmed Longmire (Cyrus Rad), Chris N’sa (Perrin Barnes 75’), Josh Drack, Isaiah Johnston (C), Nebiyou Perry (Kemy Amiche 46’), Jony Bolaños, Ollie Wright, Azaad Liadi (Shaun Joash 22’)
Substitutes: John Berner, Tyler Freeman, Eli Wachs, Lucas Wolthers
NYCFC II Starters: Alexander Yagudayev, Steven Bednarsky (Oliver Stafford 72’), Samuel Owusu, Klevis Haxhari (Alexander Hauschild 46’), Rio Hope-Gund, Jack Beer (Brian Flores 89’), Piero Elias, Francesco DiPonzio, Jonathan Jimenez Vargas, Matthew Myers, Ronald Arevalo (Tyler Morck 85’)
Substitutes: Kofi Hope-Gund, David Duque
Attendance: 4,512