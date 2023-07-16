Huntsville City FC Falls 2-1 to Toronto FC II

Huntsville, Ala. (July 16, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club fell to Toronto FC II 2-1 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, snapping the club's four unbeaten streak at home.
Huntsville City FC was able to get on the board first from the penalty spot when Azaad Liadi fired the ball into the back of the net in the 29th minute after being fouled in the box. Liadi’s goal is his sixth this season, tied for the team lead with Kemy Amiche.
Toronto found the equalizer 10 minutes later, and found the lead in the 78th minute in a goal by Ife Adenuga.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke about the result, the important stretch of games coming up, and the crowd staying behind the team throughout the match.
Following the match, goalkeeper Ben Martino and forward Adem Sipić will fly to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 2023 MLS All-Star Week alongside Nashville SC Designated players Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman. Martino has been selected to participate in Goalie Wars Exhibition at the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Meanwhile, Sipić will participate in Allstate’s Second Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 19 at 9:30 a.m. CT.
Huntsville City FC will return to action next week at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 23 at Atlanta United II.