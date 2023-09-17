Huntsville City FC Falls 2-1 at Philadelphia Union II

Chester, Pa. (Sept. 17, 2023) –Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-1 against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park.
Despite the loss, Huntsville still has a chance to qualify for a playoff spot on Decision Day.
Philadelphia had a chance to go ahead in the 32nd minute when they earned a penalty kick following a foul by Josh Drack in the box, but the shot from the spot went off the crossbar and the follow-up was kicked out of bounds for a goal kick. The hosts grabbed the lead right before halftime when Neil Pierre headed in a corner kick in the 45th minute.
Huntsville went up a man in the 61st minute after Philadelphia’s C.J. Olney was sent off for a foul on Chris N’sa. Midfielder Josh Drack was sent off in the 68th minute for receiving two yellow cards. Philadelphia doubled its lead in the 73rd minute with a Stefan Stojanovic goal.
Huntsville got one back in second half stoppage time when Azaad Liadi scored from the spot in the 90+4th minute after being fouled in the box, for Liadi’s team-leading 12th goal of the season.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke about the team’s performance, Azaad Liadi’s 12th goal of the season, and trying to finish off the season with a win for the fans at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Huntsville City FC will play its final game of the regular season next
Sunday, Sept. 24 against
Chicago Fire II at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium at 1 p.m. CT.
Notes:
Huntsville City
has scored in 21 of 27 matches this season
played against 10 men for the fourth time this season
played with 10 men for the fifth time this season
Azaad Liadi scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season
Joey Skinner served as team captain for the seventh time this season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (9W-12L-6D, 4SOW, 37 pts.) at Philadelphia Union II (11W-12L-4D, 2SOW, 39 pts.)
Subaru Park | Chester, Pa.
Final Score:
PHI II: 2
HCFC: 1
Scoring Summary:
PHI II: Neil Pierre (A: Jeremy Rafanello) 45’
PHI II: Stefan Stojanovich (A: Quinn Sullivan) 73’
HCFC: Azaad Liadi (pen.) 90+4’
Discipline:
PHI II: Carlos Rojas (caution) 24’
HCFC: Josh Drack (caution) 32’
PHI II: Neil Pierre (caution) 36’
PHI II: Anthony Sorensen (caution) 56’
PHI II: C.J. Olney (ejection) 61’
HCFC: Josh Drack (ejection, second yellow) 68’
PHI II: David Vazquez (caution) 76’
PHI II: Andrew Rick (caution) 88’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Joey Skinner
(C), Cyrus Rad (Adem Sipić 82’),
Sean Suber, Chris N’sa, Christopher Pearson (Nebiyou Perry 54’), Joey DeZart, Josh Drack,
Jony Bolaños (Ollie Wright 74’), Azaad Liadi, Kemy Amiche
(Shaun Joash 74’)
Substitutes: John Berner, Fernando
Ciceron, Ahmed Longmire, Perrin Barnes, Isaiah Jones
PHI II Starters: Andrew Rick, Anthony
Sorenson (Juan Castillo 85’), Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Francis Westfield, C.J. Olney, Carlos Rojas, Jeremy Rafanello (Sal Olivas 75’), Quinn Sullivan, Christopher Donovan (David Vazquez 46’), Stefan Stojanovich (Kyle Tucker 78’)
Substitutes: Jonathan Evans, Daniel
Krueger, Alex Perez, Boubacar Diallo, Nelson Pierre