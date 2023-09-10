Huntsville City FC Falls 2-1 Against Atlanta United 2

Huntsville, Ala. (Sept. 10, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-1 against Atlanta United 2 at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Despite the loss, Huntsville remains above the playoff line in seventh place with two matches remaining this season.
Huntsville grabbed the first goal right before halftime. In first half stoppage time, Huntsville’s build up eventually led Joey DeZart to find Joey Skinner,
who dribbled past a couple defenders before sneaking the ball in between the Atlanta keeper’s legs and into the back of the net. It’s Skinner’s fifth goal of the season and third straight match with a goal at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Atlanta equalized just minutes into the second half with a goal from Machop Chol. Deep into stoppage time in the second half, Atlanta grabbed the winner with a goal from Jackson Conway.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke about the team’s performance, the difficulty of losing a game to a late goal, how the team’s playoff hopes are
in their own hands, and Joey Skinner’s recent performances at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Huntsville City FC will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 17 for its final road game of the regular season against Philadelphia Union II at 3 p.m. CT.
The match can be seen on MLS
Season Pass on the Apple TV app, while Huntsvillians will be able to watch the match at the official watch party at BeeZr.
Notes:
Huntsville City
has scored in 20 of 26 matches this season and in seven straight matches at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium
Jony Bolaños made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC since Aug. 6 vs. FC Cincinnati 2 due to injury
Joey DeZart recorded his first assist of the season
Cyrus Rad made his first start since July 16 vs. Toronto FC II
Joey Skinner
served as team captain for the sixth time this season
scored his fifth goal of the season
has scored in three-straight matches at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (9W-11L-6D, 4SOW, 37 pts.) vs. Atlanta United 2 (9W-12L-5D, 1SOW, 33 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 1
ATL2: 2
Scoring Summary:
HCFC: Joey Skinner (A: Joey DeZart) 45+1’
ATL2: Machop Chol (A: Luke Brennan) 49’
ATL2: Jackson Conway (A: Karim Tmimi) 90+6’
Discipline:
HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 27’
HCFC: Joey Skinner (caution) 36’
HCFC: Chris N’sa (caution) 40’
HCFC: Sean Suber (caution) 57’
ATL2: Jackson Conway (caution) 63’
HCFC: Cyrus Rad (caution) 83’
HCFC: Azaad Liadi (caution) 89’
ATL2: Karim Tmimi (caution) 90+4’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: John Berner, Joey Skinner
(C), Cyrus Rad, Sean Suber, Chris N’sa, Isaiah Jones (Christopher Pearson 46’), Nebiyou Perry (Josh Drack 72’), Joey DeZart, Ollie Wright (Shaun Joash 66’), Azaad Liadi, Kemy Amiche (Jony Bolaños
66’)
Substitutes: Jacob Grekowicz, Fernando
Ciceron, Ahmed Longmire, Perrin Barnes,
Adem Sipić
ATL2 Starters: Clement Diop, Nelson
Orji (Fuad Adeniyi 54’), Kofi Twumasi, Noah Cobb, Shawn Lanza (Erik Centeno 80’), Toni Tiente Tiente, Nick Firmino, Machop Chol (Adyn Torres 76’), Karim Tmimi, Luke Brennan (Matias Gallardo 84’), Jackson Conway
Substitutes: Justin Garces, Alan Carelton,
David Mejia
Attendance: 4,604