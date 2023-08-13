Huntsville City FC Falls 1-0 to Crown Legacy

Matthews, NC (Aug. 13, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club fell 1-0 against Crown Legacy FC at the Sportsplex at Matthews on an injury time goal in the second half that snapped the team’s four-match unbeaten streak.
Both teams had several chances throughout the match, but it took until the first minute of second half stoppage time for Luri Tavares to find a winner for the hosts.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke about the team’s performance, Perrin Barnes stepping up in his second start of the season, John Berner’s impact on the squad, and the last six games of the season with a push for the playoffs.
Huntsville City FC will return home to host Philadelphia Union II at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Notes:
Huntsville City
had its four-match unbeaten streak snapped
was shut out for the first time since July 2 against New England Revolution II
John Berner made three saves
Isaiah Jones made his second-straight start
Joey Skinner served as team captain for the third time this season
Dominic Wilson made his second appearance this season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (8W-9L-5D, 3SOW, 32 pts.) vs. Crown Legacy FC (15W-4L-3D, 2SOW, 50 pts.)
Sportsplex at Matthews | Matthews, NC
Final Score:
HCFC: 0
CLFC: 1
Scoring Summary:
CLFC:
Luri Tavares 90+1’
Discipline:
HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 81’
CLFC: Nick Scardina (caution) 90+5’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: John Berner, Josh Drack,
Joey Skinner (C), Ahmed Longmire, Sean Suber (Cyrus Rad 71’), Perrin Barnes, Joey DeZart, Isaiah Jones (Dominic Wilson 85’), Nebiyou Perry (Ollie Wright 52’), Azaad Liadi (Adem
Sipić 71’), Kemy Amiche (Shaun Joash 71’)
Substitutes: Jacob Grekowicz, Alejandro
Velazquez-Lopez, Eli Wachs
CLFC Starters: Isaac Walker, Tate
Johnson (Jacob Williams 71’), João Pedro, Jack Neeley, Nick Scardina, Chris Hegardt (Nimfasha Berchimas 87’), Philip Mayaka, Erik Peña
(David Poreba 57’), Iuri Tavares, Gurman Sangha (Kimarni Smith 71’), Brandon Cambridge
Substitutes: Chituru Odunze, James
Nyandjo, Aryeh Miller, Brian Romero, Marko Filipovic