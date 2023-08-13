Huntsville City FC Falls 1-0 to Crown Legacy

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone and central Morgan Counties through
345 PM CDT...

At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Priceville, or 8 miles east of Decatur, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Triana, Marshall
Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, Somerville,
Mooresville and Belle Mina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
641 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 and 115 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville City FC Falls 1-0 to Crown Legacy

  • Updated
  • 0
HCFC

Matthews, NC (Aug. 13, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club fell 1-0 against Crown Legacy FC at the Sportsplex at Matthews on an injury time goal in the second half that snapped the team’s four-match unbeaten streak.

Both teams had several chances throughout the match, but it took until the first minute of second half stoppage time for Luri Tavares to find a winner for the hosts.

After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke about the team’s performance, Perrin Barnes stepping up in his second start of the season, John Berner’s impact on the squad, and the last six games of the season with a push for the playoffs.

Huntsville City FC will return home to host Philadelphia Union II at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Notes:

Huntsville City

had its four-match unbeaten streak snapped

was shut out for the first time since July 2 against New England Revolution II

John Berner made three saves

Isaiah Jones made his second-straight start

Joey Skinner served as team captain for the third time this season

Dominic Wilson made his second appearance this season

Box Score:  

Huntsville City FC (8W-9L-5D, 3SOW, 32 pts.) vs. Crown Legacy FC (15W-4L-3D, 2SOW, 50 pts.)

Sportsplex at Matthews | Matthews, NC

Final Score:

HCFC: 0    

CLFC: 1

Scoring Summary:

CLFC:

Luri Tavares 90+1’

Discipline: 

HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 81’

CLFC: Nick Scardina (caution) 90+5’

  

Lineups: 

HCFC Starters: John Berner, Josh Drack,

Joey Skinner (C), Ahmed Longmire, Sean Suber (Cyrus Rad 71’), Perrin Barnes, Joey DeZart, Isaiah Jones (Dominic Wilson 85’), Nebiyou Perry (Ollie Wright 52’), Azaad Liadi (Adem

Sipić 71’), Kemy Amiche (Shaun Joash 71’)

      

Substitutes: Jacob Grekowicz, Alejandro

Velazquez-Lopez, Eli Wachs

      

CLFC Starters: Isaac Walker, Tate

Johnson (Jacob Williams 71’), João Pedro, Jack Neeley, Nick Scardina, Chris Hegardt (Nimfasha Berchimas 87’), Philip Mayaka, Erik Peña

(David Poreba 57’), Iuri Tavares, Gurman Sangha (Kimarni Smith 71’), Brandon Cambridge

      

Substitutes: Chituru Odunze, James

Nyandjo, Aryeh Miller, Brian Romero, Marko Filipovic

