Huntsville City FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak to Three with 0-0 Draw Against New England Revolution II

Huntsville, Ala. (July 2, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club extended its unbeaten
home streak to three with a scoreless draw against New England Revolution II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Both teams had plenty of opportunities throughout the match, but neither team was able to break the scoreless deadlock.
The visitors were able to pick up an extra point in the tiebreaker shootout, making Huntsville lose its first shootout of the season.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison spoke to the media about the match, how he felt his team was the better team, the need to finish better in front of the goal, and the performance of his defense following the second-straight home clean sheet.
Huntsville City FC will return to action next week at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 9 against Orlando City B at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets
for the match can be purchased
here.
Notes:
Huntsville City
went to a penalty shootout for the first time since May 12 against Chicago Fire II
had 25 shots in the match
had 11 corners in the match
kept a clean sheet for the second-straight home match
Nick Law served as team captain for the seventh time this season
Elliot Panicco kept his second-straight clean sheet
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (4W-7L-4D, 3SOW, 19 pts.) vs. New England Revolution II (8W-5L-4D, 4SOW, 32 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville,
Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 0
NEII: 0
New England Gets Extra Point 5-4
Discipline:
HCFC: Chris N’sa (caution) 39’
NEII: Santiago Suarez (caution) 45+1’
HCFC: Cyrus Rad (caution) 50’
NEII: Jose Italo Monteiro Fidelis Dos Santos (caution) 59’
NEII: Joao Victor Souza (caution) 72’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Elliot Panicco, Joey
Skinner, Cyrus Rad, Sean Suber, Chris N’sa, Josh Drack, Kemy Amiche, Nick Law (C) (Ahmed Longmire 89’), Ollie Wright (Nebiyou Perry 58’), Azaad Liadi (Adem Sipić 72’), Jony Bolaños (Shaun Joash 89’)
Substitutes: John Berner, Perrin Barnes, Joey DeZart, Eli Wachs, Tyler Freeman
NEII Starters: Jacob Jackson, Colby
Qinones (Jacob Akanyirige 90’), Pierre Cayet, Joao Victor Souza, Santiago Suarez (Peyton Miller 58’), Jake Rozhansky, Marcos Dias, Ben Awashie (Olger Escobar Armando 69’), Jose Italo Monteiro Fidelis Dos Santos (Brandonn Bueno 69’), Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Malcolm
Fry (Kakye Greenidge-Duncan 69’)
Substitutes: Nicolas Campuzano Jimenez,
Eric Klein, Cristiano Oliveira, Gianluca Armellino
Attendance:
4,325