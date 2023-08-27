Huntsville City FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak to Four with 2-2 Draw Against Inter Miami CF II

Huntsville, AL (Aug. 27, 2023) – Huntsville City Football Club extended its home unbeaten streak to four games with a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF II at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Huntsville earned the extra point with a 5-4 shootout win, moving four points clear of the playoff line.
Huntsville grabbed the early advantage from a set piece in the 11th minute. On a corner kick, Ethan Zubak’s shot was saved by the Miami goalkeeper, but Joey Skinner was there to fire the rebound into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
Goalkeeper Ben Martino made a penalty save late into first half stoppage time, but Miami equalized moments later on a corner of their own through Tyler Hall. Huntsville would grab the lead again a little more than midway through the second half. In the 65th minute, Skinner took in a pass from Nebiyou Perry and sent the ball into an open far corner for his second goal of the night.
Miami equalized again in the 87th minute through substitute Cameron Johnston, and regulation finished 2-2. In the shootout, Huntsville earned the extra point 5-4 with the winning score by Nebiyou Perry. Goalkeeper Ben Martino made a key save to send the shootout to a sixth and final round.
After the match, Head Coach Jack Collison and Joey Skinner spoke about the team’s performance, the importance of picking up the second point, Ben Martino’s
two key penalty saves, and finding goals from different players on the pitch.
Skinner also discussed scoring the first brace of his professional career, his desire for improvement from the team, and the responsibilities he has enjoyed as team captain.
Huntsville City FC will be back in action against New England Revolution II at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 1.
The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, while Huntsvillians will be able to watch the match at the official watch party at The Brass Tap.
Notes:
Huntsville City
extended its home unbeaten streak to four
has scored in 19 of 24 matches this season
has scored in six straight matches at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium
won its first penalty shootout since May 12 against Chicago Fire II
Ben Martino
made his first Huntsville City FC start since Aug. 6 vs. FC Cincinnati 2
had five saves vs Inter Miami CF II
saved a penalty in regulation and in the penalty kick shootout
Christopher Pearson made his first Huntsville City FC start
Nebiyou Perry
recorded his third assist of the season
scored the winning penalty in the penalty kick shootout
Joey Skinner
served as captain for the fifth time this season
scored the first brace of his professional career
scored his third and fourth goals of the season
has scored three goals in his last two games
Laurence Wyke made his second Huntsville City FC start
Ethan Zubak made his second Huntsville City FC start
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (9W-9L-6D, 4SOW, 37 pts.) vs. Inter Miami CF II (4W-15L-5D, 1SOW, 18 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 2
IMII: 2
Huntsville gets extra point 5-4
Scoring Summary:
HCFC: Joey Skinner 11’
IMII: Tyler Hall (A: Nykolas Sessock) 45+3’
HCFC: Joey Skinner (A: Nebiyou Perry) 65’
IMII: Cameron Johnston (A: Nykolas Sessock) 87’
Discipline:
IMII: Miles Perkovich (caution) 50’
HCFC: Christopher Pearson (caution) 52’
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Josh Drack
(Nebiyou Perry 63’), Joey Skinner (C), Fernando Ciceron, Sean Suber, Laurence Wyke (Perrin Barnes 80’), Christopher Pearson (Isaiah Jones 63’), Joey DeZart, Kemy Amiche, Ethan Zubak (Ollie Wright 70’), Azaad Liadi (Adem
Sipić 70’)
Substitutes: John Berner, Cyrus Rad,
Chris N’sa, Shaun Joash
IMII Starters: Owen Finnerty, Samuel
Basabe, Farid Sar-Sar, Tyler Hall (Tye Barton 90+3’), Nykolas Sessock, Ricardo Montenegro, Lawson Sunderland (Jack Pymm 66’), Miles Perkovich (Lucas Meek, 66’), Santiago Morales (Felipe Valencia 77’), Bryan Destin (Cameron Johnson 77’), Alejandro Flores De
La Paz
Substitutes: Marcus Steinhaesuer,
Israel Boatwright
Attendance:
4,658