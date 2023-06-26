Huntsville City FC Ben Martino selected to participate in Goalie Wars Exhibition

Today, Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT Pro announced that Huntsville City FC goalkeeper Ben Martino will be one of four keepers to participate in the Goalie Wars Exhibition at the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. The event, which will take place in Washington, D.C. at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 18, can be watched live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
Martino, currently on loan from parent organization Nashville Soccer Club, was surprised by Huntsville City FC Head Coach Jack Collison and his teammates with a special message played at GEODIS Park, the home of Nashville SC.
Goalie Wars will see the four MLS NEXT Pro goalies - Damian Las (Austin FC II), Ben Martino (Huntsville City FC), Xavier Valdez (Houston Dynamo 2) and Isaac Walker (Crown Legacy FC) - face off one-on-one in a single-elimination competition. During three :90 second rounds, each goalkeeper will defend his own net while trying to score on his opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball. For more information on the rules and regulations, click here.
Martino and Huntsville City FC will be back in action on Sunday, July 2 when it hosts New England Revolution II at 6 p.m.