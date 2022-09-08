Huntsville city employees could receive 5% pay raise

The city of Huntsville wants to invest more in its employees. The proposed upcoming fiscal year budget includes roughly $7.5 million dollars in pay raises for all city workers.
The proposal has a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA). It would be the largest cost of living adjustment in years, at a time when it's more expensive to live than years past.
"You're government is no better than your employees and the people who work for you. And you've got to make sure that those people are taken care of," said Mayor Tommy Battle.
With Battle's proposed COLA, Huntsville city employees would receive a 5% raise in fiscal year 2023. With more than 2,100 employees, it would cost the city about $7.5 million.
"Got to make sure that we keep up with inflation and that we take care of our employees just the way that they take care of our citizens," said Battle.
Although salaries might be going up, so is the price of everything else. "It's a constant fight to make sure that we keep up with inflation, and we're not quite keeping up with inflation," he said.
Along with inflation, healthcare is also costing more.
"Insurance has gone up from $25 million to $35 million dollars over the last year," said Battle.
Employees could see a 6% increase in insurance costs. While that sounds substantial, city employees have such low insurance rates it will only increase the cost by $6.46 for family coverage, and only $2.54 for single employee coverage.
"We've got to have good people. If we don't have good people we don't have a good city," said Battle.
Another way he plans to keep good people is by paying the highest-level managers even more. Five of the top positions will get a $25,000 raise. Those positions include Director of Finance, Director of Urban Development, City Clerk-Treasurer, City Administrator, and City Attorney.
"We've got some really dedicated people who work very hard, they handle millions and millions of dollars. They handle hundreds and hundreds of employees, and their salary needs to be equal to what the responsibility we're giving them," said Battle.
He said this pay increase is critical in competing with the private sector when hiring quality employees.
The COLA proposal was introduced at the city council meeting on September 8th. Huntsville City Council will hold a budget work session on September 15th at 5:00 p.m. Councilors will then vote on the upcoming fiscal year budget on September 22nd, before FY23 starts on October 1st.
The proposed general fund budget is $280 million dollars. It represents a 7.1% increase over the 2022 budget which was $245 million.