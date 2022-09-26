Huntsville City councilmembers receive $75,000 in discretionary funds

Huntsville City councilmembers now have access to $75,000 for any project they choose.
It’s all thanks to the new Council Improvement Fund that was approved Thursday with the new budget.
Councilmembers voted to move $375,000 from road resurfacing projects to create the new fund.
"Taking $375,000 out of millions of dollars of an increase over last year's increase over 2021 is not going to negatively impact our street resurfacing program," Council President John Meredith explained.
However, not everyone is happy with the fund.
Some councilmembers and city leaders believe the new fund is not needed and will actually create a lack of transparency. Others disagree, saying the fund will make sure they can better serve their districts.
"We want to support the common good we are aware of and those we are not aware of as they come, because nobody can predict when a good idea or a good opportunity is born, or when tragedy will need support," Meredith said.
However, others are concerned it will just muddle the budget process and complicate things.
"To me, this is just irresponsible to even consider this, and I would just like to know, why does the existing process not work?" District 3 City Councilmember Jennie Robinson said.
Robinson was the only one to vote against the fund. She said she still doesn’t understand why they need it.
"I've never had a problem getting projects approved in my district. If I see a need in my district, I will go to the mayor, I will go to the city administrator, I will go to the director of Urban and Economic Development, and we'll say, 'Here's an idea for a project. Here's a request. Here's something I've seen. Can we find funding?'" she said. "They always do, or they may say, 'Can't do this year, but we can do next year's budget.' I can work with that, so I really don't understand why other councilmembers can't follow that same process."
However, other members say they haven’t always had that same experience.
"Frankly, there are things that you all don't support that I personally feel should have support," Meredith said.
Mayor Tommy Battle said the legislative budget process made sure several eyes were approving how tax dollars were being spent.
"It was made on making spending hard. We are not supposed to have easy spending. We should have to go through several hoops before we can ever spend $1 of taxpayers' money," Battle said.
"All these discretionary expenditures by accounts all across councilmembers are simply going to get buried in the budget, and I think it's just my concern would be transparency," Robinson added.
Other councilmembers say the new fund will still be transparent, since the projects would still need approval from the majority of the city council.
"It's not like anybody, any council member, can come up here and say, 'I want to spend $5,000 on X,' and it just happened. It's going to take a vote of this council, just like anything the administration puts forward. It's going to take a vote of this council. It is not irresponsible," Meredith explained.
City Administrator John Hamilton explained the process will actually remain the same, except there is a different account to set money aside for the projects.
"This provides a small pot of money that councilmembers can use to maybe move the needle on some small thing," Hamilton said. "In the past, if there was no money available, we would have to take it from some other use. In this case, that money will be sitting there available, not already allocated to another use. But in terms of how the money's accounted for, the process that Council authorizes or appropriates the use of funds, there is absolutely no change to the process."
Some residents say they’re not too concerned with the new fund.
"If they use it for the betterment of Huntsville and not just got, you know, for their own gains and stuff, yeah, I think it would be nice," Andrew Harper said.
It’s still unclear what each councilmember will use the fund for. Meredith mentioned using some of his funds to hire a Hispanic social worker and translator for his district.