Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith to give 'final statement' on recent arrests

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith says he won't be discussing his ongoing legal situation anymore, on the advice of his legal counsel.
However, he does plan to give his "final statement" at Thursday's city council meeting.
Keith announced the decision Wednesday on social media, about 12 hours after he was booked into the Madison County Jail on four new theft charges.
The charges come after Keith was arrested last week for shoplifting at Walmart on University Drive in Huntsville. The Huntsville city attorney filed a motion Monday to have the case transferred to Madison County District Court to avoid any conflict of interest.
Read Keith's full announcement below:
"At advice of my legal counsel, I will no longer be discussing my ongoing litigation.
"I have received a court date and I will give my final statement at tomorrow's city council meeting.
"More importantly...know that I love you all and I thank God for you.
"Devyn Keith."
