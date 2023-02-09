Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith on arrests: 'I promise to be a better man'

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith vowed to no longer distract from the success and work in his district and Huntsville during a statement Thursday night before recusing himself from the remainder of the city council meeting.
He apologized to everyone who has been impacted by his actions, from loved ones to constituents and others.
"Most importantly, I am sorry to my community," Keith said at the start of Thursday's meeting.
"Even now, as I speak to you from my heart, I love you. ... I will never stand in the way or be a distraction from the success you've seen."
He said it's been "the longest week of my life," but "what you're looking at is the maturing of a man."
"It's so easy to have no comment. It's so easy to hide. But, in this moment, I will be accountable," Keith said.
He also repeated his vow to do better moving forward.
"In this moment, I promise to be a better man tomorrow than I am today," Keith said.
The statement comes after his arrests on Feb. 2 and Feb. 8. The first happened at the Walmart on University Drive in Huntsville, with Keith later saying he “failed to pay for” a $20 pair of headphones when buying items at a self-checkout.
To avoid a potential conflict of interest, the city prosecutor filed to have the case moved to Madison County District Court. The next day, Feb. 7, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced it had obtained warrants on four new theft charges.
Keith turned himself in at 1:24 a.m. Feb. 8 and was released less than an hour later on a $1,200 bond. His statement the next day was much shorter than his first, noting he’d been advised not to discuss the “ongoing litigation” but saying he’d give his “final statement” at the council meeting.
Many District 1 residents have maintained their support for Keith throughout this situation, with several telling WAAY 31 they considered him to be a friend, neighbor and beloved member of the community he represented.
“I love the brother, and I think God will help him get through this,” one neighbor said, recalling how he wrote Keith a letter and a prayer to show his support.
“If he did it, he did it. Everybody makes mistakes,” said another resident. “... But we still got his back.”
Keith first won the District 1 seat in 2016, then again in 2020, becoming the council’s youngest elected member and later the youngest council president in Huntsville history.
Once he finished speaking Thursday, Keith recused himself from the rest of the city council meeting and left the meeting hall.
