Huntsville City Council votes on new district lines

New voting lines in Huntsville! The Huntsville City Council finally voted on the new district lines that will be in place for the next ten years.
The council had four map proposals to chose from. Three had been submitted by community members and one was created by city administration. In the end, the council unanimously voted for their own map which will set the lines for the city's new districts for the next 10 years.
One community member emphasized the importance of this vote, telling the council, "Your vote tonight is not about any of you as individuals, but it will have a lasting impact on the citizens of Huntsville for the next decade."
Some community members expressed their thoughts on the importance of proper representation.
"I'd like to see a stronger council, I'd like to see a council that better represents the residents. A council with more seats, more votes, more districts," says one Huntsville resident.
However, council members say their proposed plan does meet the criteria.
"I think we are actually seeing the diversity represented in these plans, that's what I really like about this plan," says council member Jennie Robinson.
The city had an ideal district size of around 43,000 people per district. The city had to account for the added 35,000 residents that moved to Huntsville since the last census in 2010.
The council's main goal with the new districts is to keep as many people in their current district as possible.
"This time around only 10 percent of our population is changing districts," says Connie Graham, a demographer with the city.
Although the council voted on their own plan, they still acknowledged the effort from the other 3 proposals.
"Thank you to all 3 of you all for going that extra mile for your fellow citizens, thank you," says council president John Meredith.
The new district lines will go into effect this summer and remain in place for the next ten years until the 2030 census. The city has the map up on their website where you can see if your district has changed.