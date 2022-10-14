Huntsville City Council passes abortion-related policy change

UPDATE: Huntsville City Council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution with an amendment.
It reads, "healthcare providers must be free to carry out the medical procedures most appropriately indicated for any given patient scenario without fear of prosecution and so that women and girls do not experience unnecessary pain, suffering and risk of serious illness or death."
A policy regarding women's health care was on the agenda for Thursday night's city council meeting in Huntsville.
District 2 Councilmember Frances Akridge wants investigations related to abortions be the lowest priority to law enforcement.
Akridge said she's looking at the bigger picture and wants to make Huntsville more appealing to businesses and families.
"My job is not to fix individual problems. It is to think of the benefit of the whole city," said Akridge.
In her proposed resolution, Akridge outlined that city funds, personnel or equipment should not be used to:
- Create any record of any information related to an individual’s pregnancy or health care;
- Provide information to anyone about pregnancy outcomes unless such information is provided to defend the patient’s right to reproductive care or the healthcare provider’s right to provide such care; or
- Conduct surveillance or use any device, hardware, or software for the purpose of determining the purpose of a woman’s appointment with her physician.
"It's nothing more than it's important to send an intentional message," said Akridge.
Akridge said right now, there are two reasons people and industries aren't moving to Huntsville.
"Well, No. 1, people are established and don't want to pick up roots. The other is the stigma of Alabama," said Akridge. "For a number of reasons, not just the latest law which makes abortion illegal except when a woman's life is in danger."
She's focused on making the city more appealing to those considering whether to call Huntsville home.
"I want our future to know that we're not going to set up a database cityside," said Akridge. "The hospital has the responsibility for monitoring any of the doctors who have rights to the hospital to monitor those events."
Akridge said not much is being done to tackle the stigma surrounding Alabama, but her latest resolution gives "assurance" to those in the city and those to come.
"Why do I care about FBI recruitment or Polaris recruitment? Well, if we can't fill these jobs, the return on our investment is going to be nothing, for nothing," said Akridge.
Her goal: Help the city grow in a smart way.
"That's my job — to establish the use of our resources. This is not political," said Akridge.
As mapped out in the resolution, the district attorney said the city will continue to follow and enforce laws in the state.
See the resolution here.