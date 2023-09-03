 Skip to main content
Huntsville city council member proposes tightening texting while driving law

David Little crash photo

Huntsville City Council Member David Little shared his own encounter with a driver who was texting, when he was involved in a major accident in 2008.

Texting while driving could soon hold more consequences in Alabama. 

During the Aug. 24 Huntsville City Council meeting, Council Member David Little proposed changing how the state's Hands Free Law applies in Huntsville. 

The current law makes it illegal for drivers to be texting while driving, but police cannot pull over a driver for this reason alone. 

Instead, the driver has to be committing another offense, such as speeding or running a stop sign, for police to be able to pull them over and then add an offense of texting while driving. 

Little wants to change that, especially after he described his encounter with a distracted driver. 

In 2008, Little said his family was hit by a driver texting, sending Little to the hospital for 2 weeks and putting him in a wheelchair for 3 months. 

As part of Little's plan, Huntsville Police officers would now be able to pull over a driver if they spot them texting, instead of having to wait to see them committing another offense. 

The Huntsville City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance at its next meeting on Sept. 14. 

If members pass it, the ordinance will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. 

