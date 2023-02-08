 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent
gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith to give 'final statement' on recent arrests

  • Updated
  • 0
Devyn Keith mugshot

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith says he won't be discussing his ongoing legal situation anymore, on the advice of his legal counsel.

However, he does plan to give his "final statement" at Thursday's city council meeting. 

Keith announced the decision Wednesday on social media, about 12 hours after he was booked into the Madison County Jail on four new theft charges.

The charges come after Keith was arrested last week for shoplifting at Walmart on University Drive in Huntsville. The Huntsville city attorney filed a motion Monday to have the case transferred to Madison County District Court to avoid any conflict of interest.

Read Keith's full announcement below:

"At advice of my legal counsel, I will no longer be discussing my ongoing litigation. 

"I have received a court date and I will give my final statement at tomorrow's city council meeting. 

"More importantly...know that I love you all and I thank God for you.

"Devyn Keith."

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

