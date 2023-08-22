 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 to 109 expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith pleads guilty to thefts

  • Updated
  • 0

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith has pleaded guilty to two theft charges related to his arrests for shoplifting at Walmart.

Keith faced four charges in Tuesday’s trial, but two of those were dropped.

As part of his suspended sentence, Keith faces two years probation, is banned from entering Walmart, must pay fines/restitution, and must perform 50 hours of community service

Keith previously pleaded not guilty and apologized at a city council meeting for being a distraction.

Keith was arrested Feb 2 and Feb. 8 on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores.

According to court records, Keith is accused of taking:

Groceries and other items valued at $129.28 from the Walmart on University Drive on Nov. 14, 2022;

Groceries and other items valued at $169.60 from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on Nov. 15, 2022;

Groceries and other items valued at $169.58 from the Walmart on Memorial Parkway on Dec. 28, 2022; and

Headphones valued at $22.67 from the Walmart on University Drive on Feb. 2. Keith was arrested at the store during this incident.

That’s a grand total of $491.13 in merchandise. WAAY is trying to learn which two of the above four charges were dismissed Tuesday.

Council President John Meredith later removed Keith as leader of the group’s Finance Committee.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Devyn Keith

Devyn Keith seeks delay in bench trial currently set for Wednesday

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you