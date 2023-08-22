Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith pleads guilty to thefts

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith has pleaded guilty to two theft charges related to his arrests for shoplifting at Walmart.
Keith faced four charges in Tuesday’s trial, but two of those were dropped.
As part of his suspended sentence, Keith faces two years probation, is banned from entering Walmart, must pay fines/restitution, and must perform 50 hours of community service
Keith previously pleaded not guilty and apologized at a city council meeting for being a distraction.
Keith was arrested Feb 2 and Feb. 8 on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores.
According to court records, Keith is accused of taking:
Groceries and other items valued at $129.28 from the Walmart on University Drive on Nov. 14, 2022;
Groceries and other items valued at $169.60 from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on Nov. 15, 2022;
Groceries and other items valued at $169.58 from the Walmart on Memorial Parkway on Dec. 28, 2022; and
Headphones valued at $22.67 from the Walmart on University Drive on Feb. 2. Keith was arrested at the store during this incident.
That’s a grand total of $491.13 in merchandise. WAAY is trying to learn which two of the above four charges were dismissed Tuesday.
Council President John Meredith later removed Keith as leader of the group’s Finance Committee.
