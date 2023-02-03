Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith: I 'failed to pay for' headphones, leading to arrest

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith released this statement Friday morning:
"Yesterday, after purchasing items at the self-checkout at Walmart, I left the store with a ($20) pair of headphones in my cart that I failed to pay for. I respect the professionalism of the Walmart staff and law enforcement officers involved with this matter.
"I can’t express how grateful I am to have family, friends, and loved ones that have supported me, but I have to be accountable. No one is above the law and as someone who works for and aspires to devotedly represent the best of the people of Huntsville, I can’t make these type of mistakes. I know I am better than this.
"To my D1 family, my only goal has always been to bring light to how truly amazing you are. I apologize… I am truly sorry that this time my actions have taken the spotlight off of you and placed the focus onto me. It won’t happen again.
"To my greater Huntsville family and friends. I am just as sorry. I’ll work to meet the standards you’ve come to expect from me moving forward and I promise to be more responsible in the future."
Devyn Keith.
From earlier:
Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday on a shoplifting charge.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to Walmart at 6140 University Drive shortly before 1 p.m. on an unrelated call.
Officers were told about a suspected shoplifter, and Keith was taken into custody without incident, police said.
He was booked into the jail at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. Details about what he is suspected of shoplifting have not been released. According to jail records, he was released at 5:34 p.m. Thursday.
Keith is serving his second term on the council, having been re-elected in 2020. He represents District 1.
“The city of Huntsville is aware of the situation. Huntsville Police are handling this case in accordance with standard practices and procedures," Kelly Schrimsher, the city's director of communications, said in a statement released to WAAY 31.
After news of Keith's arrest broke out, people who know him say this isn’t like Devyn and urge everyone to wait for the facts to come out.
“It’s most important for a community in dark times to come together and to uplift our brothers and not to automatically decry them as guilty," said local radio host Christian Horn says he’s been a family friend for the entirety of Keith’s life.
The news of Keith’s arrest shocked him. Horn says he found out while he was on the air.
“When I saw the article it was sad, it was shocking, unbelievable to me. I believe in Devyn. I don’t think that man should be convicted my public opinion. We should love and pray for him as we find out more details," said Horn.
Keith’s arrest happened at the Walmart on University Drive .Ironically, part of why horn is so shocked is due to what happened last time he saw Kieth at a Walmart. Which he says highlights his character.
“About a year and a half ago I bought some groceries and we were talking, just catching up, I want to go pay for my food and she told me that Devyn had already paid for my groceries. He paid it forward. I tried to give him his money back but he wouldn’t take it," said Horn.
