Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith arrested, accused of Walmart shoplifting

Devyn Sherad Keith

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday on a shoplifting charge.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to Walmart at 6140 University Drive shortly before 1 p.m. on an unrelated call.

Officers were told about a suspected shoplifter, and Keith was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was booked into the jail at 3:05 p.m. Details about what merchandise he is suspected of shoplifting have not been released.

Keith is serving his second term on the council, having been re-elected in 2020. He represents District 1.

“The city of Huntsville is aware of the situation. Huntsville Police are handling this case in accordance with standard practices and procedures," Kelly Schrimsher, the city's director of communications, said in a statement released to WAAY.

