Huntsville City Council discusses exciting construction projects in the works

Exciting improvements are coming to the Rocket City!
At Thursday's Huntsville City Council meeting, members discussed several construction projects already in the works.
"We have lots of things that make people want to come and be a part of our community, and as they come and they visit their last words are always 'Wow, I had no idea!'" said Mayor Tommy Battle.
He said the goal of the various construction projects popping up throughout the city is to bring more people to Huntsville. The leader of the Von Braun Center says it's already working.
"A month or two ago Reba McEntire was here. We have a quote from her and she said, if we had known it was that nice we'd have been here a lot earlier. We could live in here," said Executive Director Steve Maples.
The VBC recently re-vamped the backstage area at the Propst Arena, and now plans to give the North Hall a much-needed facelift.
"The North Hall, which was built in 1987, we haven't done any major work to the North Hall in 35 years," said Maples.
Another much-anticipated project already underway is the renovation of Joe Davis Stadium.
"I am excited for that level that we're about to give to the high school students, they don't even know how exciting it's going to be," says council member Devyn Keith.
Right down the road from Joe Davis Stadium is the newly improved Ice Sports Center, and it's about to get a parking lot to match.
"All new LED parking lot lighting, bringing landscaping in to the John Hunt Park standard that we expect, and also adding a new monument sign along Leeman Ferry for the facility," explains the city's director of general services, Ricky Wilkinson.
All of these improvements are still many months in the making, but nonetheless projects current and future residents should look forward to.
"There's a lot to do in the city of Huntsville, and I hope everyone takes time to go enjoy," said Battle.