Huntsville city council discusses big ideas for city budget

Huntsville City Council is looking at how to budget the city's taxpayer money. They held a work session Thursday to discuss the upcoming fiscal year budget.
The purpose was to let council members share their thoughts on some of the big projects and ideas they want to fund next year. This comes as the city's finance department will lay out their proposed budget in three weeks.
"This is a listening session for us, we'll take that back with us and look at how that all plays into the budget as we move forward," said Penny Smith, the city's finance director.
With a budget of more than $240 million dollars, there are a lot of projects Huntsville City Council members want to include. However, the budget can only tackle so much.
"Every year our budget, we have this much need and then this much availability of cash," said Mayor Tommy Battle.
While council members did not discuss specific dollar amounts, there were a few topics brought up again and again, like cost of living adjustments.
"We have been doing one percent, two percent COLA's. I think we need to look at something a little bit more than that," said District 3 council member Jennie Robinson.
"A significant COLA increase would go a long way for the retention and frankly the morale of city employees," said council president John Meredith.
Paving projects were another heavily discussed topic.
"Let me just say I'd like to see resurfacing at a good, healthy level," said District 4 council member Bill Kling.
"Sidewalks are a big thing for us," said Meredith.
Robinson added, "All our streets need to be considered in paving."
The finance department was diligently taking notes to see what can realistically fit in the budget.
"We are looking to y'all, what are the things that you think are important that you think need to be in, or out, of the budget," said Smith.
The 2023 fiscal year budget will be introduced at the September 8th council meeting. Councilors will hold another work session and offer amendments before the budget is finalized for the start of the fiscal year on October 1st.