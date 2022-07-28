Huntsville city council could receive discretionary funds for each district

Hundreds of thousands of dollars could be coming to Huntsville City Council, for each district to use at their own discretion.
Early Thursday morning, there was a resolution on the council agenda which introduced a new discretionary fund for each council district. However, after WAAY31 made a few calls to learn more about the proposed fund, the resolution was taken off the agenda right before the start of the meeting.
With five districts and a growing city, there are many projects councilmembers hope to get done. The finance department aims to help them.
"We are there to facilitate or to guide the budget to make sure that revenues and expenditures align," said Penny Smith, director of finance for the city of Huntsville. "We listen to what they have, their initiatives, their projects and anything else they want us to include in the budget. And so that'll be considered as we line up the budget and put everything together."
The city budget outlines improvements needed for each district, but Huntsville city council members have never had their own discretionary funds.
"I personally have never dealt with discretionary funds for different council people or different districts," said Smith.
Thursday morning, a proposed resolution sponsored by council president John Meredith was on the agenda to be introduced at the council meeting. The "District Discretionary Improvement Fund" would allocate $75,000 a year to each district. The resolution states the funds could be used for capital improvements, operational or non-operational expenses for the city, and other valid public purposes. With these guidelines, there is a lot of room for interpretation.
Smith did not know the specifics of the draft proposal, but said all money in the city will go through the same legal requirements. "Like all of our spending happens, it would flow through that same cycle of procurement that we adhere to, bid laws, things like that, all the time," said Smith.
Council president Meredith said he will bring up the resolution at a council work session on August 18th, which focuses on the 2023 fiscal year budget.