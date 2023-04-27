Huntsville City Council considering plan to build 6 Food City grocery stores

During Thursday night's city council meeting, city leaders will consider a proposal that would bring six Food City grocery stores to the rocket city.
Right now, North Alabama only has one Food City store in Albertville. It opened up in 2021.
According to the development agreement the city is considering, the Virginia-based company would build those six stores through two phases.
The first phase of stores would be on North Memorial Parkway, on Highway 72 East and on Highway 431 in Hampton Cove.
The next three stores would be off Alabama Highway 53, on Jordan Lane near 1-565 and in West Huntsville near the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant.
The company is dishing out $90,000,000 to build the stores. In total, they would employ 1,350 people.
The city is offering up to $9,000,000 in tax breaks to incentivize the company.
Each store would have a Starbucks and a full service meat and seafood department.
We are working to learn when the grocery chain would start construction on the first three stores, if council approves the development agreement.