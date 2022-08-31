Huntsville City Council certifies election results, declares runoff races

The city of Huntsville will host a runoff municipal election Sept. 20 for two races after none of the candidates received the required number of votes in the Aug. 23 municipal election.
Candidates David Little and Bill Yell will face off in the race to represent District 2 on the Huntsville City Council, while Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure will face off to represent District 3 on the Huntsville City Board of Education.
The runoff races were declared during the Huntsville City Council's Aug. 26 special session. Council members also certified three winners from the Aug. 23 election.
They are Bill Kling, District 4 City Council member; Ryan Renaud, District 4 Board of Education member; and Holly McCarty, District 2 Board of Education member.
View full election results here.