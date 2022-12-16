 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 AM CST Friday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
tonight.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville City Council approves new program to help residents with rent, utility costs

  • 0
Madison County Emergency Rental Assistance Program starts June 1st

Huntsville Housing Helps will launch Monday, December 19 in hopes of getting financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.

On Thursday, city council approved a new partnership with the Catholic Center of Concern to bring $6 million worth of rent and utility assistance to the city.

City leaders say unlike the Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), this program is designed more for residents experiencing unanticipated hardship.

For example, those with unexpected high medical bills, or a sudden loss of a job could apply.

To be eligible, residents must live in Huntsville city limits and earn no more than 50% of Huntsville's Area Median Income (AMI).

City leaders say the program will keep residents on their feet when on hard times.

The program will end in September of 2025 or until funds dry up.

Apply HERE starting Monday.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

