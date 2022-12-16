Huntsville City Council approves new program to help residents with rent, utility costs

Huntsville Housing Helps will launch Monday, December 19 in hopes of getting financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.
On Thursday, city council approved a new partnership with the Catholic Center of Concern to bring $6 million worth of rent and utility assistance to the city.
City leaders say unlike the Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), this program is designed more for residents experiencing unanticipated hardship.
For example, those with unexpected high medical bills, or a sudden loss of a job could apply.
To be eligible, residents must live in Huntsville city limits and earn no more than 50% of Huntsville's Area Median Income (AMI).
City leaders say the program will keep residents on their feet when on hard times.
The program will end in September of 2025 or until funds dry up.
Apply HERE starting Monday.