Huntsville city council approves contract for new city hall

The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved authorizing Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement between the City and Turner Construction Co. To build the new City Hall and parking deck across the street at the site of the current parking garage on Fountain Circle.
General Services Director Ricky Wilkinson said the $76.8 million contract approved by City Council Thursday night represents a significant milestone for the City of Huntsville.
“This is a legacy project for the city as a whole,” he said. “This is a structure that will stand for at least the next 75 years and have a huge impact on downtown Huntsville.”
City leaders said Turner will begin demolishing the current parking garage in mid-January and expect the process to take 60-90 days. The seven-story municipal building, which will span 170,000 square feet and serve 365 employees, will start going vertical in mid-2022 and take about two years to complete.
The adjoining parking deck will provide 568 spots, with the first floor designed for the public and remaining six floors reserved for City use. Employees who use the current garage will park at other City-owned properties while work on the new City Hall is ongoing.