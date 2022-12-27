 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley through 8 AM...

Patchy freezing fog is expected to develop across portions of north
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some isolated areas could
experience visiblities dropping to 1/2 of a mile or less, especially
in locations west of the I-65 corridor and in sheltered valley
locations of northeastern Alabama. This fog will be capable of
depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on
bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given
the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed,
and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Huntsville City Classic tips off at Huntsville High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Chase McCarty

Westminster's Chase McCarty throws home a dunk at the 40th annual Huntsville City Classic. 

A busy first day of the 40th Huntsville City Classic is in the books.

16 teams played eight games at Huntsville High School, each hoping for a chance to advance to the title game.

Here’s how the first-round contests went:

Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35

Austin 65, Jacksonville 63 (2OT)

Sparkman 45, Buckhorn 40

Westminster 65, Columbia 57

Baker 70, Hazel Green 52

Oxford 53, Lee 44

Haleyville 66, Mae Jemison 50

Bob Jones 44, Mountain Brook 42

With Day 1 in the books, here’s what Day 2 has in store:

Main Gym (Winners bracket)

9:00 a.m. -- Baker vs Haleyville

10:30 a.m. -- Austin vs Huntsville

12:00 p.m. -- Westminster vs Sparkman

1:30 p.m. -- Oxford vs Bob Jones

Aux Gym

9:00 a.m. -- Hazel Green vs Mae Jemison

10:30 a.m. -- Jacksonville vs Madison Academy

12:00 p.m. -- Columbia vs Buckhorn

1:30 p.m. -- Lee vs Mountain Brook

The tournament’s semifinal round will be held on Wednesday evening, with the title game on Thursday night. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

