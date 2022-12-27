Huntsville City Classic tips off at Huntsville High School

A busy first day of the 40th Huntsville City Classic is in the books.
16 teams played eight games at Huntsville High School, each hoping for a chance to advance to the title game.
Here’s how the first-round contests went:
Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35
Austin 65, Jacksonville 63 (2OT)
Sparkman 45, Buckhorn 40
Westminster 65, Columbia 57
Baker 70, Hazel Green 52
Oxford 53, Lee 44
Haleyville 66, Mae Jemison 50
Bob Jones 44, Mountain Brook 42
With Day 1 in the books, here’s what Day 2 has in store:
Main Gym (Winners bracket)
9:00 a.m. -- Baker vs Haleyville
10:30 a.m. -- Austin vs Huntsville
12:00 p.m. -- Westminster vs Sparkman
1:30 p.m. -- Oxford vs Bob Jones
Aux Gym
9:00 a.m. -- Hazel Green vs Mae Jemison
10:30 a.m. -- Jacksonville vs Madison Academy
12:00 p.m. -- Columbia vs Buckhorn
1:30 p.m. -- Lee vs Mountain Brook
The tournament’s semifinal round will be held on Wednesday evening, with the title game on Thursday night.