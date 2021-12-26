Huntsville church keeping close eye on COVID-19 numbers as omicron cases are on the rise

A local church with a pretty large congregation is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers, as the omicron variant continues to impact North Alabama.
“We’re just trying to strike that good balance between in person interaction and safety,” said Travis Collins, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church in Huntsville.
As much as Collins loves in-person worship, he equally values safety.
"We believe we have a God-given need to be together. We also believe we have a God-given brain to think sensibly, reasonably and that’s the balance that we are trying to strike," said Collins.
Collins and his team are keeping an eye on the once again rising COVID-19 numbers and listening to updates from health officials.
"Right now, we’re just watching. We have a team of folks that includes church leaders and two doctors that help us decide on proper protocol. So right now, we are just recommending masks and watching," said Collins.
Collins says he also looks at how those rising numbers impact health care workers.
"My wife is a nurse, our daughter is a nurse. So, I have a tender spot in my heart for nurses. So, when I saw that the healthcare folks really struggling, to me it seemed irresponsible to to get together in large crowds at that time," said Collins.
Although First Baptist Church in Huntsville had to go virtual at the peak of the pandemic, Collins says he's grateful for the members who have returned for in person worship.
"For us, in person worship is about 75-80% of what it was before. So, we feel blessed with that."